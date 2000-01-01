Company Profile

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Ltd operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands, and influencers to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.Evermount Ventures Inc is a capital pool company. It identifies and evaluates business opportunities with the objective of completing the acquisition of an interest in properties, assets or a business.