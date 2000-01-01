OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OPBK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OPBK

  • Market Cap$160.480m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OPBK
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS67109R1095

Company Profile

OP Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company through its bank holding offers products & services including accepting deposits, making loans, investments, demand & time deposits, & commercial business loans to small to medium sized businesses.

Latest OPBK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .