Opawica Explorations Inc (TSX:OPW)
- Market CapCAD0.600m
- SymbolTSX:OPW
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINCA6834766009
Company Profile
Opawica Explorations Inc is a junior resource company which is engaged in the business of exploration and evaluation of mineral properties for hosting gold and base metal deposits.