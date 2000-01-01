Open Text Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OTEX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OTEX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OTEX
- Market Cap$13.275bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:OTEX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA6837151068
Company Profile
Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada's University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.Open Text Corp develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software. The company offers EIM software that allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information for better management.