Open Text Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OTEX)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OTEX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OTEX

  • Market Cap$13.275bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OTEX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6837151068

Company Profile

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada's University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.Open Text Corp develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software. The company offers EIM software that allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information for better management.

Latest OTEX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .