Company Profile

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada's University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.Open Text Corp develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software. The company offers EIM software that allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information for better management.