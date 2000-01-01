Opendoor Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:OPEN)
North American company
- Market Cap$14.890bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:OPEN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINUS6837121036
Company Profile
Opendoor Technologies Inc is a digital platform for residential real estate. This platform enables the customers to buy and sell houses online. It generates revenue through home sales, along with other revenue from real estate services.