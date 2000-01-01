Opendoor Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:OPEN)

North American company
Market Info - OPEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OPEN

  • Market Cap$14.890bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OPEN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6837121036

Company Profile

Opendoor Technologies Inc is a digital platform for residential real estate. This platform enables the customers to buy and sell houses online. It generates revenue through home sales, along with other revenue from real estate services.

