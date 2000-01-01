Openjobmetis SpA Agenzia per il Lavoro (MTA:OJM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OJM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OJM
- Market Cap€114.910m
- SymbolMTA:OJM
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0003683528
Company Profile
Openjobmetis SpA Agenzia per il Lavoro is an employment agency. The Company activities include supplying, recruiting, outplacement and train personnel.