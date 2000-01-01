OPENLiMiT Holding AG (XETRA:O5H)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - O5H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - O5H

  • Market Cap€8.780m
  • SymbolXETRA:O5H
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0022237009

Company Profile

OPENLiMiT Holding AG is based in Switzerland and operates in the software industry. It provides software for electronic identification and signatures. It enables people and machines worldwide to communicate safely, verifiable and identifiable without limitations. The company's products also comprise OpenLimit Integration suite, a software development kit that includes interfaces for horizontal and vertical integration scenarios; and SecDocs for storing electronic documents.OPENLiMiT Holding AG is based in Switzerland, and operates in the software industry. It provides software for electronic identification and signatures.

Latest O5H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .