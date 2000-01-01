Company Profile

OPENLiMiT Holding AG is based in Switzerland and operates in the software industry. It provides software for electronic identification and signatures. It enables people and machines worldwide to communicate safely, verifiable and identifiable without limitations. The company's products also comprise OpenLimit Integration suite, a software development kit that includes interfaces for horizontal and vertical integration scenarios; and SecDocs for storing electronic documents.OPENLiMiT Holding AG is based in Switzerland, and operates in the software industry. It provides software for electronic identification and signatures.