Openn Negotiation Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:OPN)
- SymbolASX:OPN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINAU0000153082
Company Profile
Openn Negotiation Ltd operates a property technology business providing technology solutions for the transparent negotiation and sale of real estate through an online software platform. Its revenues are primarily driven by the number of agents certified to use the Openn platform, and the number of properties uploaded for sale through the Openn platform each month.