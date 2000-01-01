OPG Power Ventures (LSE:OPG)
- Market Cap£67.880m
- SymbolLSE:OPG
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINIM00B2R3RX72
OPG Power Ventures PLC is engaged in the development, owning, operation and maintenance of private sector power projects in India. The electricity is sold to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies in India or in the short-term market.