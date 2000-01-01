Ophir Gold Corp (TSX:OPHR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OPHR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OPHR
- Market CapCAD4.840m
- SymbolTSX:OPHR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA68374D1069
Company Profile
Ophir Gold Corp is a gold exploration company. The company is focused on developing its flagship property, Breccia Gold Property located in Lemhi County, Idaho.Kapuskasing Gold Corp’s business activities include the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company's gold properties in Northern Ontario include Borden North and South, Golden Route, Chapleau, Rollo and Schewabik.