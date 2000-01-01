Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OPNT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OPNT
- Market Cap$60.310m
- SymbolNASDAQ:OPNT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS6837501039
Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in developing pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders.