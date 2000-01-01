Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OPNT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OPNT

  • Market Cap$60.310m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OPNT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6837501039

Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in developing pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders.

Latest OPNT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .