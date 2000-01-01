Company Profile

Optical Cable Corp manufactures tight-buffered fiber optic and copper data communication cables and data communication connectivity solutions for enterprise markets and also customized solutions for specialty use and harsh environments. Its products and services include designs and customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, cabling, connectors, patch cords, assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multi-media boxes. The company supplies its products and services to industries such as aerospace, industrial facilities, insurance companies, financial institutions, utilities, mining, and security.Optical Cable Corp manufactures tight-buffer fiber optic and copper data communication cables and data communication connectivity solutions for enterprise markets.