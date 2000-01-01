OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ:OPRX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OPRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OPRX
- Market Cap$136.920m
- SymbolNASDAQ:OPRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINUS68401U2042
Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp is a technology solutions company serving the healthcare industry. It is engaged in providing consumer and physician platforms. Its core product offering is OPTIMIZERx and SampleMD software application.