OptimumBank Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPHC)

North American company
Market Info - OPHC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OPHC

  • Market Cap$6.080m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OPHC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS68401P4037

Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank. The company through its subsidiaries offers banking products and services to individuals and businesses.

Latest OPHC news

