Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BIOS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BIOS
- Market Cap$2.308bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:BIOS
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS68404L1026
Company Profile
BioScrip Inc provides home infusion & other home healthcare services to patients, physicians, hospitals, healthcare payors & pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide clinical management solutions & delivers cost-effective access to medications.