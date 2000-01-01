Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OPCH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OPCH
- Market Cap$3.359bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:OPCH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Care Facilities
- Currency
- ISINUS68404L2016
Company Profile
Option Care Health Inc is the provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. It provides treatment for bleeding disorders, neurological disorders, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders among others.BioScrip Inc provides home infusion & other home healthcare services to patients, physicians, hospitals, healthcare payors & pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide clinical management solutions & delivers cost-effective access to medications.