Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OPB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OPB

  • Market Cap$958.420m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OPB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6840001027

Company Profile

Opus Bank provides banking products, services and solutions to small and medium-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and high net worth individuals.

Latest OPB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .