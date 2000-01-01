Opus Group Ltd (ASX:OPG)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OPG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OPG

  • Market CapAUD58.280m
  • SymbolASX:OPG
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000OPG9

Company Profile

Opus Group Ltd is a technology based integrated business service and solution group of companies operating in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. It operates within the following two divisions: Publishing and Outdoor media.

Latest OPG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .