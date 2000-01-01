Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OBM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OBM
- Market CapAUD77.720m
- SymbolASX:OBM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU0000050130
Company Profile
Eastern Goldfields Ltd is a gold exploration company with an existing gold resource base. The company's projects include Davyhurst Gold Project and Mt Ida Gold Project.