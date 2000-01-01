Company Profile

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.Oracle Corp is a computer software company. It sells enterprise information technology solutions, including databases, middleware, applications, and hardware. The Company primarily offers software licenses, support, and maintenance services worldwide.