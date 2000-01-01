Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ORCL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ORCL
- Market Cap$153.611bn
- SymbolNYSE:ORCL
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS68389X1054
Company Profile
Oracle sells a wide range of enterprise IT solutions, including databases, middleware, applications, and hardware. While software licenses, support, and maintenance continue to represent roughly 70% of revenue, the firm is undergoing a mix shift toward cloud-based subscriptions that should necessitate continued heavy investment in the business model transition. Oracle offers software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and infrastructure-as-a-service offerings. Legacy offerings include Oracle Database software and Oracle Fusion Middleware.Oracle Corp is a computer software company. It sells enterprise information technology solutions, including databases, middleware, applications, and hardware. The Company primarily offers software licenses, support, and maintenance services worldwide.