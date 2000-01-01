Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)

North American company
  • Market Cap$153.611bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ORCL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS68389X1054

Company Profile

Oracle sells a wide range of enterprise IT solutions, including databases, middleware, applications, and hardware. While software licenses, support, and maintenance continue to represent roughly 70% of revenue, the firm is undergoing a mix shift toward cloud-based subscriptions that should necessitate continued heavy investment in the business model transition. Oracle offers software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and infrastructure-as-a-service offerings. Legacy offerings include Oracle Database software and Oracle Fusion Middleware.Oracle Corp is a computer software company. It sells enterprise information technology solutions, including databases, middleware, applications, and hardware. The Company primarily offers software licenses, support, and maintenance services worldwide.

