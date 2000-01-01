Company Profile

Oracle Energy Corp is a junior oil and gas development company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and evaluating oil and gas properties and developing these properties further or disposing of them when the evaluation is completed. The company operates in one business segment being Oil and gas exploration. It has a business presence in the US, Canada and Italy.Oracle Energy Corp is a Canada based oil and gas company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and evaluating oil and gas properties and developing those properties further or disposing of them when the evaluation is completed.