Oracle Energy Corp (TSX:OEC.H)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OEC.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OEC.H
- Market CapCAD1.010m
- SymbolTSX:OEC.H
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA68400T3073
Company Profile
Oracle Energy Corp is a junior oil and gas development company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and evaluating oil and gas properties and developing these properties further or disposing of them when the evaluation is completed. The company operates in one business segment being Oil and gas exploration. It has a business presence in the US, Canada and Italy.Oracle Energy Corp is a Canada based oil and gas company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and evaluating oil and gas properties and developing those properties further or disposing of them when the evaluation is completed.