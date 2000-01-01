Oracle Power (LSE:ORCP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ORCP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ORCP

  • Market Cap£16.760m
  • SymbolLSE:ORCP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B23JN426

Company Profile

Oracle Power PLC is a UK based company involved in the exploration and extraction of lignite coal resources in Block VI in the Thar desert in the Sindh province in Pakistan through a commercial open cast mine supplying projected mine-mouth power stations.

Latest ORCP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ORCP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .