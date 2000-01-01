Oragenics Inc (AMEX:OGEN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OGEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OGEN
- Market Cap$24.430m
- SymbolAMEX:OGEN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS6840233026
Company Profile
Oragenics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of technologies associated with oral health, broad spectrum antibiotics and other general health benefits.