Orange SA ADR (NYSE:ORAN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ORAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ORAN

  • Market Cap$39.223bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ORAN
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6840601065

Company Profile

Orange SA provides consumers, businesses and other telecommunications operators with a variety of services including fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission and value-added services, mainly in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Latest ORAN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .