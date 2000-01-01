Orange SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ORA)
Company Info - ORA
- Market Cap€26.173bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:ORA
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0000133308
Company Profile
Orange is the incumbent telephone operator in France, which accounts for about 40% of the firm's sales. By country, Spain and Poland are the firm's next largest revenue generators. The company’s strategy is twofold: to invest in the core business to strengthen the network (fiber build-out in France), and to diversify beyond the core business through selective acquisitions, notably in the fields of banking, cybersecurity, cloud services, and e-health.Orange SA provides consumers, businesses and other telecommunications operators with a variety of services including fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission and value-added services, mainly in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.