Orange SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ORA)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ORA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ORA

  • Market Cap€26.173bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ORA
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000133308

Company Profile

Orange is the incumbent telephone operator in France, which accounts for about 40% of the firm's sales. By country, Spain and Poland are the firm's next largest revenue generators. The company’s strategy is twofold: to invest in the core business to strengthen the network (fiber build-out in France), and to diversify beyond the core business through selective acquisitions, notably in the fields of banking, cybersecurity, cloud services, and e-health.Orange SA provides consumers, businesses and other telecommunications operators with a variety of services including fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission and value-added services, mainly in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Latest ORA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .