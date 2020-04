Company Profile

Orapi SA is a France-based company. It designs, produces and distributes consumable solutions for health and industrial maintenance. The company designs, manufactures and markets consumable products intended for servicing, maintaining, & repairing equipment & machinery.Orapi designs, manufactures and markets consumable products intended for servicing, maintaining, & repairing equipment & machinery. Its products include lubricants, penetrating oils, cleaners, adhesives, fine oils, hygiene, & decontamination products.