Company Profile
Orascom Development Holding AG is a developer of fully integrated destinations, including hotels, private villas, and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. The group's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over multiple jurisdictions such as Egypt, UAE, Jordan, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and United Kingdom. The group operates over 25 hotels with around 7,500 rooms. The operating business of Orascom Development Holding AG is organized into Hotels, Real Estate and Construction, Land Sales, Destination Management, and Other Operations.Orascom Development Holding AG and its subsidiaries are a developer of integrated towns that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure.