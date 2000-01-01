Orascom Investment Holding GDR (LSE:OIH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OIH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OIH
- Market Cap$185.630m
- SymbolLSE:OIH
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS68555D2062
Company Profile
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE is engaged in providing telecommunications services. It invests in companies operating in the GSM, media and technology and cable businesses in high growth markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.