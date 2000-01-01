Company Profile

OraSure Technologies Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of oral fluid diagnostic and collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. Its reportable segments are OSUR and DNAG. The OSUR business, consists of the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices, DNAG segment manufacture and sell kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics markets. It generates a majority of its revenue from the OSUR business segment.