Orbit Garant Drilling Inc (TSE:OGD)

North American company
Company Info - OGD

  • Market CapCAD29.250m
  • SymbolTSE:OGD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA68556N1042

Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is engaged in operating surface and underground diamond drilling business. It has operations in Canada, United States, Central and South America and West Africa.

