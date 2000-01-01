Orbit Garant Drilling Inc (TSE:OGD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OGD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OGD
- Market CapCAD29.250m
- SymbolTSE:OGD
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA68556N1042
Company Profile
Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is engaged in operating surface and underground diamond drilling business. It has operations in Canada, United States, Central and South America and West Africa.