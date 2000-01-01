Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE:OA)

North American company
Market Info - OA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OA

  • Market Cap$7.778bn
  • SymbolNYSE:OA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINUS68557N1037

Company Profile

Orbital ATK Inc is engaged in the aerospace and defense technologies. It designs, builds and delivers space, defense and aviation-related systems to customers around the world both as a prime contractor and as a merchant supplier.

Latest OA news

