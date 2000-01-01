Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group Inc is a diversified energy infrastructure services company. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Orbital Power Services, and Orbital Solar Services. The company provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power, and processing markets through the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems. The firm also offers engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets.CUI Global Inc is An electronics platform company. The company operates in two reportable segments: Power and Electromechanical segment and Energy segment. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Power and Electromechanical segment.