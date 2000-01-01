Company Profile

Orbsat Corp provides satellite-based asset tracking and monitoring services which also includes ground station construction, product design, and engineering services. The company distributes, develops, and resells satellite-enabled communications hardware and provides products, airtime, and related services across the United States and internationally. It also operates e-commerce websites and makes portable satellite voice and satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Geographically, it operates in Europe which is the key revenue driver, North America, South America, Asia and the Pacific, and Africa.Orbital Tracking Corp provides satellite based hardware, airtime and related services. Its products include handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals and satellite Wi-Fi hotspots.