Orca Energy Group Inc (TSX:ORC.B)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ORC.B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ORC.B
- Market CapCAD146.380m
- SymbolTSX:ORC.B
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINVGG6769T1158
Company Profile
Orca Exploration Group Inc is an international exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas. Its production and exploration assets were entirely located in Tanzania. It is also pursuing natural gas development and production opportunities elsewhere in Africa.Orca Exploration Group Inc and its subsidiarie are engaged in the production and marketing of certain gas from the Songo Songo Block offshore Tanzania.