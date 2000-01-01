Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc is an international company which is engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, development and supply of natural gas in Tanzania and oil and gas exploration in Italy. The company has producing and exploration assets in Tanzania; and exploration and appraisal interests in Italy. It generates a vast majority of its revenue from the sale of gas in Tanzania.Orca Exploration Group Inc and its subsidiarie are engaged in the production and marketing of certain gas from the Songo Songo Block offshore Tanzania.