Orcadian Energy Ordinary Shares (LSE:ORCA)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ORCA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ORCA

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:ORCA
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BN0TY502

Company Profile

Orcadian Energy PLC is a North Sea focussed oil and gas development company. Its key asset is the 100% working interest in the Pilot oilfield. It also holds a 100% interest in licences P2244, P2320, P2482 and P2516. The company's main country of operation is the United Kingdom and all licences are based in the UK North.

Latest ORCA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ORCA Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .