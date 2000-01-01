Orchestra Premaman (EURONEXT:KAZI)

European company
Market Info - KAZI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KAZI

  • Market Cap€6.690m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:KAZI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013190410

Company Profile

Orchestra Premaman formerly known as Orchestra KaZiBao, designs and markets clothing, shoes and accessories for children.

Latest KAZI news

