Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ORC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ORC

  • Market Cap$365.740m
  • SymbolNYSE:ORC
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS68571X1037

Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS across the United States. The company is externally managed and advised by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bimini Capital Management, Inc.

Latest ORC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .