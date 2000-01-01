Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)
Company Info - ORC
- Market Cap$365.740m
- SymbolNYSE:ORC
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS68571X1037
Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS across the United States. The company is externally managed and advised by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bimini Capital Management, Inc.