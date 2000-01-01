Ord Mountain Resources Corp (TSX:OMR.H)
- Market CapCAD0.190m
- SymbolTSX:OMR.H
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINKYG6794M1015
Ord Mountain Resources Corporation is a capital pool company. The Company is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to complete a qualifying transaction.