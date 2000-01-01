Ord Mountain Resources Corp (TSX:OMR.H)

North American company
Market Info - OMR.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OMR.H

  • Market CapCAD0.190m
  • SymbolTSX:OMR.H
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6794M1015

Company Profile

Ord Mountain Resources Corporation is a capital pool company. The Company is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to complete a qualifying transaction.

