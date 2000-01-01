Ordina NV (EURONEXT:ORDI)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ORDI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ORDI
- Market Cap€127.760m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ORDI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINNL0000440584
Company Profile
Ordina NV is engaged in providing IT services. It develops, builds and manages IT applications for organizations in the public sector, financial services industry, industrial sector, and healthcare sector. It provides services in the form of consulting, professional services and application management.Ordina is a Netherlands-based IT services provider. It develops, build and manage information technology applications for organizations in the public sector, financial services industry, industrial sector and healthcare sector.