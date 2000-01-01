Orea Mining Corp (TSE:OREA)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market CapCAD33.310m
- SymbolTSE:OREA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA6857821046
Company Profile
Orea Mining Corp operates in the gold mining industry. The company acquires, develops, explores and evaluates gold in French Guiana. It operates two projects namely, The Maripa project and Montagne d'Or.Columbus Gold Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of resource properties which are located in French Guiana and the United States of America.