Orege (EURONEXT:OREGE)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OREGE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OREGE

  • Market Cap€59.890m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:OREGE
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010609206

Company Profile

Orege is engaged in providing solutions for the treatment of complex effluents and sludge. Its two proprietary technologies SOFHYS and SLG provide treatment solutions to oil & gas, chemistry, municipal and agri-food sectors.

Latest OREGE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .