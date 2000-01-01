Company Profile

O’Reilly is one of the largest sellers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories, serving professional and DIY customers (44% and 56% of 2019 sales, respectively). The company sells branded as well as own-label products, with the latter category comprising nearly half of sales. O’Reilly had 5,439 stores as of the end of 2019, spread across 47 U.S. states and including 21 stores in Mexico. The firm serves professional and DIY customers through its store network, and also boasts approximately 825 sales personnel targeting commercial buyers.O'Reilly Automotive Inc acts as a seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories, serving professional and DIY (do-it-yourself) customers in the US.