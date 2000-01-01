Orestone Mining Corp (TSX:ORS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ORS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ORS
- Market CapCAD2.080m
- SymbolTSX:ORS
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA6861543032
Company Profile
Orestone Mining Corp is a junior mineral exploration company operating in Canada. The principal business activity of the company is the exploration of mineral properties.