Orex Minerals Inc (TSX:REX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - REX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - REX
- Market CapCAD11.140m
- SymbolTSX:REX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA68616X1006
Company Profile
Orex Minerals Inc is a mining company engaged in acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. Its projects include Coneto (Mexico), Sandra Escobar (Mexico), and Jumping Josephine (Canada).