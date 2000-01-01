Company Profile

Orexo AB is a Sweden based pharmaceutical corporation. It is principally engaged in developing pharmaceutical products based on proprietary drug delivery technology. The company focuses on the opioid dependence and pain but is also intended to address other therapeutic areas. The primary products of the firm are Abstral for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain; Edluar for the treatment of short-term insomnia; and Zubsolv for the treatment of opioid dependence.