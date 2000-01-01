Orezone Gold Corp (TSX:ORE)

North American company
Market Info - ORE

Company Info - ORE

  • Market CapCAD128.030m
  • SymbolTSX:ORE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA68616T1093

Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corp is a gold exploration and development company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of gold properties in Burkina Faso, West Africa. Its project includes Bombore project.

Latest ORE news

