Orezone Gold Corp (TSX:ORE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ORE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ORE
- Market CapCAD128.030m
- SymbolTSX:ORE
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA68616T1093
Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corp is a gold exploration and development company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of gold properties in Burkina Faso, West Africa. Its project includes Bombore project.