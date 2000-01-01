Organic Flower Investments Group Inc (TSX:SOW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SOW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SOW
- Market CapCAD25.300m
- SymbolTSX:SOW
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- Currency
- ISINCA68622A1021
Company Profile
Q Investments Ltd is an investment holding company, which takes early equity and/or debt positions in junior energy companies.